Europcar partners with Octopus Electroverse for EV rental charging

Europcar has partnered with Octopus Electroverse to give electric vehicle (EV) renters better access to charging.

Octopus Electroverse has become the go-to charging platform for Europcar’s EV rental customers, providing access to more than one million chargers across the UK and Europe.

The Electroverse app is available through the Europcar EV Guide, which provides guidance to EV rental customers.

Sarah Clarke, senior consumer marketing manager at Europcar Mobility Group UK, said: “We are excited to be the first rental provider to partner with Octopus for convenient EV charging and route planning.

“This is about making the switch to electric as seamless as possible. By giving access to a single charging platform that covers the majority of the UK network, we remove the need for multiple apps and logins.

“Drivers can plan their journey, find the right charger and manage payments all in one place. It will help make charging a rental EV quicker and simpler as it does not require drivers to sign up with every charging provider they need to use on a journey.

“The route planning feature is particularly powerful, helping to reduce range anxiety by showing available chargers at the most efficient points along a planned journey.

“When combined with the Europcar EV Guide, this delivers genuine value to our customers and supports a positive first EV experience.”

The Octopus Electroverse network includes chargers from IONITY, Osprey and Instavolt, while 500 new chargers are added to the network every day

Matt Davies, director at Octopus Electroverse, said: “With the EV roll out accelerating at racing speed across the UK, charging on the go should be a breeze.

“Whether you are a long time EV lover or renting an EV for the first time, we want to give every driver the confidence to make the switch.

“Partnering with Europcar means we can put more people behind the wheel of an EV and show them just how easy going electric can be.”