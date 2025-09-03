Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

With a UK-wide fleet of around 40,000 vehicles and more than 100 locations, Europcar offers short-term vehicle rental options suited to a broad range of business needs. While its branch network spans airports, train stations and city centres, the company’s nationwide Delivery & Collection service sets it apart. Vehicles can be delivered within a 4-hour window anywhere in the UK, reducing downtime for resource-limited SMEs.

The company also continues to invest heavily in sustainability. Over 65% of its UK stations are now classified as ‘Green Locations’, powered by renewable energy, and the proportion of plug-in hybrid and fully electric vehicles in its fleet has reached 14%. Europcar provides EV-specific customer tools, including a digital EV guide and access to charging information via its partnership with Octopus Electroverse. It has also trained Certified Electric Vehicle Ambassadors to support handovers and help users understand the technology.

Technology plays a key role in Europcar’s SME offer. Its Europcar Assistance web tool, launched in 2023, allows customers to manage vehicle issues, request support, and extend rentals 24/7. This self-service system has led to shorter contact centre wait times, fewer queries and higher customer satisfaction. All vehicles are connected, enabling real-time tracking and digital delivery documentation to reduce administrative burdens for SMEs.

Jessica Bird, group editorial director at Astor Media, publisher of Business Motoring, said: “Europcar demonstrated a strong focus on operational efficiency and sustainability, with technology-driven tools that support SME users in practical and measurable ways.”

Mark Gibson, marketing manager of Business Motoring, added:

“Europcar stands out for its innovative Delivery & Collection service, reducing SME downtime, and leading in EV adoption with extensive support and infrastructure. Their 24/7 digital tools and sustainability commitment make them a deserving winner.”

To find out more about short-term rental at Europcar click here