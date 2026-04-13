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Europcar reports EV rental rise of 93% in 2025

EV rental numbers have already increased by 139% year-on-year in Q1 2026.

Dylan Robertson

13 April 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Europcar EV rental

Electric vehicle (EV) rental at Europcar increased by 93% year-on-year in 2025, as it grew its EV rental fleet by 70%.

Europcar said that EV rental numbers have already increased by 139% year-on-year in Q1 2026.

In 2025, business drivers accounted for 86% of Europcar’s EV rentals, while its net promoter score (NPS) for EVs was 10% higher than for internal combustion (ICE) vehicles.

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Last year saw the company add a number of EV and plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models to its fleet, including the Polestar 2 and 4, Hyundai Kona and BYD Seal U.

It also introduced price parity for business EV rental.

15% of Europcar’s fleet is now made up of EVs.

The most popular EV rental category in 2025 was ‘Standard EV’, accounting for 31% of the total.

Compact EV and Compact SUV EV followed, with 23% and 18% and respectively.

Christian Øien, managing director at Europcar Mobility Group UK, said: “At Europcar we are on a mission to remove the barriers that hold motorists back from choosing environmentally friendly vehicles.

“From creating dedicated self-help resources such as our EV Guide to providing detailed vehicle handovers for EV newbies, we are extremely proud of the progress we have already made and the positive impact it has had on customer confidence in electric driving.

“Not only have we seen a significant increase in EV rentals year-on-year; we have also achieved NPS scores for electric vehicles that are 10% higher than for petrol and diesel vehicles.

“Looking ahead, it’s already been an encouraging start with EV rentals in Q1 139ahead of the same period last year.

“We are already well-positioned for another landmark year for EV adoption, but that has not tempered our ambition.

“We have more exciting plans in the pipeline to encourage even greater EV take-up and to remove more barriers and concerns about switching to electric mobility.”

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