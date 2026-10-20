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Europcar supports Leicester Tigers Wheelchair Rugby Club with electric van

The branded van will be utilised by all parts of the Wheelchair Rugby Club, including the junior, women’s and mixed teams and the Junior Academy.

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Europcar Mobility Group UK is now supporting Leicester Tigers Wheelchair Rugby Club (LTWRC) with an electric van to help transport equipment between training, events and league weekends.

The branded van will be utilised by all parts of the Wheelchair Rugby Club, including the junior, women’s and mixed teams and the Junior Academy.

Europcar branding will also appear on the players’ kit.

It will also be used to take equipment into schools for demonstrations to support the growth of wheelchair rugby participation.

The Europcar eVan, featuring LTWRC branding, will support the upcoming Tigresses Cup in September, as well as the club’s wider 2026/27 season activity.

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Jamie Stead (pictured, centre right), head coach at LTWRC, said: “At Leicester Tigers Wheelchair Rugby we are committed to promoting and developing wheelchair rugby across the Midlands and beyond.

“We work closely with the Leicester Tigers team and this extension of the partnership with Europcar will be hugely beneficial to our inclusive mission.

“We are passionate about providing opportunities for athletes with physical impairments to engage in competitive sport, build confidence and be part of a community.

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“We can’t do that without a way to move the vital equipment between events.

“Being able to take our equipment into schools in the region will also help us to build relationships with teachers and students, to challenge perceptions of disability and inspire the next generation of wheelchair rugby players.”

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Gavin Morgan, commercial director at Europcar Mobility Group UK, added: “The Leicester Tigers Wheelchair Rugby Club is an inspirational and inclusive local charity that is empowering adult and junior athletes.

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“We are delighted to be able to support them in the new season and beyond by making the club logistics easier.

“With the eVan the coaching team can easily transport all the wheelchairs and other necessary equipment between events, while also reducing their environmental impact.”

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