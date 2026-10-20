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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/europcar-supports-leicester-tigers-wheelchair-rugby-club-with-electric-van/

Europcar Mobility Group UK is now supporting Leicester Tigers Wheelchair Rugby Club (LTWRC) with an electric van to help transport equipment between training, events and league weekends.

The branded van will be utilised by all parts of the Wheelchair Rugby Club, including the junior, women’s and mixed teams and the Junior Academy.

Europcar branding will also appear on the players’ kit.

It will also be used to take equipment into schools for demonstrations to support the growth of wheelchair rugby participation.

The Europcar eVan, featuring LTWRC branding, will support the upcoming Tigresses Cup in September, as well as the club’s wider 2026/27 season activity.

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Jamie Stead (pictured, centre right), head coach at LTWRC, said: “At Leicester Tigers Wheelchair Rugby we are committed to promoting and developing wheelchair rugby across the Midlands and beyond.

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“We work closely with the Leicester Tigers team and this extension of the partnership with Europcar will be hugely beneficial to our inclusive mission.

“We are passionate about providing opportunities for athletes with physical impairments to engage in competitive sport, build confidence and be part of a community.