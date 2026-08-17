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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/europcar-to-provide-vehicle-replacement-for-farizon-customers/

Europcar Mobility Group UK has agreed to provide a replacement vehicle service for Farizon customers, if their van cannot be repaired at the roadside.

Farizon will offer replacement vehicles through Europcar for the length of the van’s warranty.

On the SV, the warranty period is four years or 120,000 miles, while the V7E has a five-year, 120,000 mile warranty.

Initially, Europcar has acquired 10 Farizon SV L1H1 vans for the replacement vehicle service.

It will aim to provide a replacement van within two days an incident occuring.

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The vans have been distributed at key locations around the UK, allowing it to deliver vehicles quickly when needed.

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Europcar’s Delivery & Collection service will be used, ensuring customers do not need to go to a branch.

Andrew Grigor, head of aftersales at Farizon Auto UK, said: “While our vans are built for business, we’ve set out to ensure our aftersales offering provides the service our fleet and retail customers expect.