Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/europcar-to-provide-vehicle-replacement-for-farizon-customers/
Europcar Mobility Group UK has agreed to provide a replacement vehicle service for Farizon customers, if their van cannot be repaired at the roadside.
Farizon will offer replacement vehicles through Europcar for the length of the van’s warranty.
On the SV, the warranty period is four years or 120,000 miles, while the V7E has a five-year, 120,000 mile warranty.
Initially, Europcar has acquired 10 Farizon SV L1H1 vans for the replacement vehicle service.
It will aim to provide a replacement van within two days an incident occuring.
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The vans have been distributed at key locations around the UK, allowing it to deliver vehicles quickly when needed.
Europcar’s Delivery & Collection service will be used, ensuring customers do not need to go to a branch.
Andrew Grigor, head of aftersales at Farizon Auto UK, said: “While our vans are built for business, we’ve set out to ensure our aftersales offering provides the service our fleet and retail customers expect.
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“With a track record of exceptional reliability, comprehensive AA roadside assistance, and next-day parts supply via DHL, it’s unlikely our customer’s vans will ever be off the road for long.
“This latest partnership with Europcar will provide further confidence to current and future customers, as more convert to electric vans.
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“With its commitment to electric mobility, as well as its strong reputation in the insurance and roadside assistance replacement vehicle sector, we identified Europcar as the best partner to help us deliver a vehicle replacement service.”
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Tom Middleditch, sustainability spokesperson at Europcar, said: “Demonstrating our clear commitment to achieving net zero tailpipe emissions, Europcar is excited to be supporting new entrants to the market such as Farizon.
“By ringfencing a Farizon SV fleet, businesses that have made the move to electric with Farizon will have the peace of mind that a replacement vehicle will be delivered to the driver wherever they are in the country.
“Being without their vehicle can be a very stressful time for any driver, but when it impacts on their ability to carry out their job, the pressure is even greater.
“Having rapid access to a replacement is invaluable for the overall customer experience, getting drivers back to work as quickly as possible and with very little downtime.
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“And we believe this is critical to building confidence in the wider electric mobility ecosystem as well as creating a positive brand experience that will help Farizon keep customer satisfaction high.”