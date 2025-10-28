  
Europcar to supply EVs to Voltric

The partnership with Europcar has allowed Voltric to increase the volume of vehicles supplied through its EV Salary Sacrifice Subscription service.

Dylan Robertson

28 October 2025

Europcar Voltric

Europcar has agreed to supply electric vehicles (EVs) to Voltric in order to meet growing demand for its salary sacrifice and car subscription services.

The partnership sees Voltric provide businesses with specific EV models from Europcar’s fleet, with no up-front deposit, the ability to switch vehicles each month and less paperwork.

Businesses receive vehicles within two weeks of selection.

The partnership with Europcar has allowed Voltric to increase the volume of vehicles supplied through its EV Salary Sacrifice Subscription service, allowing businesses to benefit from lower deposits, shorter contract lengths and less admin than a lease scheme.

Julian Mensah, co-founder and CEO at Voltric, said: “We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to experience life with an electric vehicle without the long-term commitment of buying or leasing.

“Working with Europcar will bolster our offering and help us achieve our ambition of turning EV doubters into EV drivers.

“Nationwide branches and the ability to make a wide range of EVs available quickly, make Europcar a perfect partner.”

Tom Middleditch, head of B2B marketing and sustainability spokesperson at Europcar Mobility Group UK, said: “Individual and fleet drivers want to make more sustainable mobility choices, but are often held back by the high purchase cost or the significant commitment required to lease an EV.

“In addition, EV technology is evolving so rapidly that a long-term commitment makes little sense. With Voltric, customers can change vehicles every few months, to ensure they always have the newest vehicle, the best tech and the longest range available.

“Bringing together this flexibility with the option to select a specific model means our partnership is a great fit for businesses looking at salary sacrifice schemes.

“At Europcar we are committed to helping customers experience EV driving in the real world without the high up-front cost of purchase.

“We are continuing to expand our range of rental options and vehicle choices to ensure we can provide an EV to suit every journey.

“New EV drivers renting from Europcar are supported by a detailed personal handover and introduction to the vehicle at pick up, and our website provides a wealth of information on driving electric.

“It’s a great way to find out just how easy and cost-effective electric driving can be.”

