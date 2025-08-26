Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

With a fleet of approximately 40,000 vehicles and more than 100 stations nationwide, Europcar offers SME customers access to cars and vans for time periods ranging from one hour to several months. For businesses with limited resources, the four-hour delivery and collection window—enabled by connected vehicle technology—removes the need to visit a branch and helps reduce operational disruption.

The company has placed a strong focus on electric vehicle integration. Over the past 12 months, it has increased the proportion of plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles on fleet to 14% and installed more than 300 EV charge points across its network. Europcar’s Green Locations—many powered by renewable energy—now make up over 65% of its branches. Other developments include a digital EV guide and a partnership with Octopus Electroverse to support EV drivers with route and cost planning.

Tools like the Europcar Assistance web platform further support SME users by providing self-serve access to common queries, vehicle features, rental extensions and damage reporting. The tool has helped reduce contact centre wait times by over half and improved customer satisfaction. Europcar’s fully connected fleet also allows customers to receive SMS updates on vehicle delivery, charges and toll reminders—cutting down admin and avoiding unnecessary costs.

Jessica Bird, group editorial director at Astor Media, publisher of Business Vans, said: “Europcar impressed the judges with its tailored approach to mobility and the way it uses technology to support SMEs in real time.”

Mark Gibson, marketing manager of Business Motoring, added:

“Europcar delivers flexible, tech-driven mobility with unmatched convenience, sustainability, and SME-focused innovation. From EV support to real-time fleet insights, their service truly redefines what business vehicle rental can achieve.”

