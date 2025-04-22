Europcar’s 2025 Sustainability Report outlines strategy to drive EV adoption

Europcar has published its 2025 Sustainability Report, titled Sustainable Evolution, offering new insight into the state of electric vehicle adoption across the UK and the company’s plans to remove barriers to wider uptake.

Aimed at fleet and business travel managers, the report positions vehicle rental as a key enabler in helping businesses and consumers trial and transition to EVs.

Tom Middleditch, head of electric mobility at Europcar Mobility Group UK, said: “Despite the Government’s recent decision to extend the availability of new plug-in hybrid and hybrid to 2035, the urgency for change cannot be understated. And Europcar is on a mission to help overcome the fear, uncertainty and doubt that exists and win the hearts and minds of potential EV motorists.”

Middleditch added that while the industry had made “significant strides” in EV adoption, particularly among fleet operators, challenges remained. These included concerns over cost, limited charging infrastructure, and lingering uncertainty around EV technology. The report also points to the need for clearer charging signage and infrastructure that can support electric vans as well as cars.

The 2025 report outlines Europcar’s own environmental initiatives, including continued investment in expanding its EV fleet, with a particular focus on electric vans. It also highlights Europcar’s commitment to introducing price parity between electric and combustion-powered rental options for business account holders. Education remains a key part of the group’s approach, with resources such as its EV Guide and Knowledge Hub designed to improve customer confidence.

Europcar is also pledging to influence Government policy and promote best practice in public EV infrastructure. According to the report, company car drivers continue to be a key demographic driving EV growth, though cost and infrastructure limitations remain obstacles for many.

“We know that fleet and business travel managers are having to balance short-term mobility needs and financial pressures with the long-term will to be ready for net zero,” Middleditch said. “We are dedicated to providing the solutions and support needed to make the switch to electric seamless and accessible.”