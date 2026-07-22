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EV & Sustainability

EV charging bays subject to parking charges, Select Car Leasing warns

Graham Conway from Select Car Leasing said that drivers should not assume that paying for charging automatically covers the cost of parking.

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Select Car Leasing has warned warned drivers to be aware that electric vehicle (EV) charging bays are often subject to parking charges.

Graham Conway, managing director at Select Car Leasing, said that drivers should not assume that paying for charging automatically covers the cost of parking.

Some EV charging bays do offer free parking, but require inputting the vehicle’s registration to access it.

Select Car Leasing warned that fines of up to £100 can be issued for not paying for parking.

Conway said: “Many EV drivers may be unaware that plugging in their EV to charge doesn’t automatically mean they’re covered to park.

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“Charging and parking are increasingly being treated as two separate things by private car parks.

“However, drivers could be hit with fines between £70 and £100 for charging their car in a bay that’s clearly signposted as an EV charging point.

“This may be because the site either has different time limits for how long you can charge your car and stay in a parking bay.

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“Other EV parking spots may require a free registration, or restrict use to certain opening hours.

“Parking and charging rules can vary from location to location, so it can be incredibly frustrating to drivers who aren’t sure which rules apply and at what times.

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“My advice to anyone charging away from home is don’t assume paying to charge your EV is the same as paying for parking.

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“Before you plug in, look for a separate parking notice or terms and conditions sign, not just on the charger, but on the wider car park.

“If there’s a QR code or an app associated with the site itself (not just the charger network), register your vehicle even if you don’t think you need to.

“And if the location is attached to a supermarket or retail park, check the opening hours, because charging outside of those hours can still result in a parking fine, even if the charger has been advertised as available during those hours.”

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