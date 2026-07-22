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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/ev-charging-bays-subject-to-parking-charges-select-car-leasing-warns/

Select Car Leasing has warned warned drivers to be aware that electric vehicle (EV) charging bays are often subject to parking charges.

Graham Conway, managing director at Select Car Leasing, said that drivers should not assume that paying for charging automatically covers the cost of parking.

Some EV charging bays do offer free parking, but require inputting the vehicle’s registration to access it.

Select Car Leasing warned that fines of up to £100 can be issued for not paying for parking.

Conway said: “Many EV drivers may be unaware that plugging in their EV to charge doesn’t automatically mean they’re covered to park.

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“Charging and parking are increasingly being treated as two separate things by private car parks.

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“However, drivers could be hit with fines between £70 and £100 for charging their car in a bay that’s clearly signposted as an EV charging point.

“This may be because the site either has different time limits for how long you can charge your car and stay in a parking bay.