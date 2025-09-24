EV charging infrastructure overlooks disabled drivers – Transport Focus

The report found that no motorways or major A-roads have chargers accredited by accessible charging standards.

A report by watchdog Transport Focus has found that England’s electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure is overlooking disabled drivers.

Transport Focus called on the Government to focus on delivering accessible EV chargers on major roads and explore regulation on mandatory accessibility standards.

Guidelines on EV charger accessibility were introduced in 2022, but were not made compulsory.

The report found that public EV charging points typically have small bays, raised kerbs and bollards, while they are typically poorly located in relation to other motorway service facilities.

It also found that disabled drivers often find it difficult to handle EV charging equipment.

Louise Collins, director at Transport Focus, said: “Disabled motorists should be able to feel secure in the knowledge that they can easily charge their electric vehicle independently on the country’s motorway network.

“If we don’t tackle this swiftly then some disabled people could be left behind, unable to drive electric vehicles and potentially excluded from the road network altogether.

“The time to act is now and we need confidence that there is a plan that will genuinely deliver this.

“We are working with Government to explore the role regulation could play in a longer-term solution with mandatory standards and for chargepoint providers to deliver more immediate improvements.”

Transport Focus also found that a significant proportion of disabled people do not have homes suitable for EV charger installation.

Graham Footer, chief executive at Disabled Motoring UK, said: “We are expecting disabled people to transition to, and use, EVs without a charging infrastructure that supports them.

“We need a robust plan that meets users’ needs and gives them the confidence to travel in their EV.

“A clearer framework, supported by regulation, would help charge point providers prioritise accessibility.”