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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/ev-confidence-gap-is-down-to-seasoned-drivers-to-close-octopus-energy-tech-summit/

At the Octopus Energy Tech Summit, Ginny Buckley, entrepreneur, broadcaster, and automotive journalist, warned that there is still a huge confidence gap when it comes to EV adoption.

She added that it is down to seasoned EV drivers to pass on the knowledge of what living with an electric vehicle actually entails.

Buckley works with the AA, speaking with non-EV drivers to gauge the general feeling of EV adoption through surveys.

She said: “Last survey we spoke with 13,000 non-EV drivers, and only one in five were confident in EVs.”

Only 3% said they were confident about buying a used EV, which, as she explained, “is so important, as we know that the used market is brilliant and affordable.”