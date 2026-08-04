Skip to content
ADVERTISEMENT
EV & Sustainability

EV cost concern growing among businesses, Europcar finds

44.2% of respondents to Europcar's June survey said that cost was the biggest barrier to fleet electrification, up from 36.7% in Q4 2025.

2 min read
Share
EV cost
ADVERTISEMENT

Concerns around the cost of purchasing and running and electric vehicle (EV) fleet grew among businesses in Q2 2026, according to the Europcar EV Barometer.

44.2% of respondents to Europcar’s June survey said that cost was the biggest barrier to fleet electrification, up from 36.7% in Q4 2025.

The proportion that saw cost as the biggest barrier to EV adoption grew each month throughout the quarter, averaging 40%.

Europcar said that this was due to the Government confirming its eVED plans in June.

Concerns around charging infrastructure grew too, reaching 31.6% in Q2, up from 29.5% in Q1, marking a steady increase since reaching a low of 26.2% in Q3 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Resistance from employers or employees was cited as a barrier to electrification by 10.2% of respondents in Q2 2026, down from 10.2% in Q1.

Tom Middleditch, head of B2B marketing and sustainability spokesperson at Europcar, said: “While average cost concerns were marginally lower than in Q1, they rose sharply towards the end of Q2, with June seeing the highest level recorded so far in 2026.

“The announcement that EVs will incur pay-per-mile eVED, from 2028, could have influenced the increased concern of cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With volatile fuel prices pushing up the cost of driving petrol and diesel vehicles, it will be interesting to see whether this sentiment remains in the coming months.

“With so much uncertainty for businesses, fleet managers under pressure to reduce both emissions and costs need absolute certainty over total cost of ownership.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But they also need visible, dependable charging provision so that their business drivers can stay on the road, not sitting in a carpark waiting for a charger to become available.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Business drivers renting EVs from Europcar have been pleasantly surprised by how easily electric cars and vans have fitted into their day-to-day operations.

“They find many of their preconceptions and concerns are unfounded or out of date, with newer EVs and the charging infrastructure up to the task.”

Related