  
BM Original

FEATURING

BV Masthead 200x122
Subscribe
Linkedin Facebook X-twitter Youtube Tiktok Instagram
BM Original
Subscribe

EV drivers report higher satisfaction than ICE – Autotrader and Octopus Electroverse

88% of fuel drivers said they need more information before making the switch to electric.

Milly Standing

12 May 2026

News

SHARE

EV drivers

Research from Octopus Electroverse and Autotrader has revealed that EV drivers reported higher satisfaction than fuel drivers, uncovering a gap in expectation versus experience.

88% of fuel drivers said they need more information before making the switch to electric, with a fifth stating the lack of knowledge is what is stopping them from buying an EV.

Fuel drivers were nearly nine-times more likely to think EVs cost more to maintain, and eight-times more likely to assume day-to-day running costs are higher.

EV owners pocket an average of £860 a year by charging on a specialist tariff at home, based on data from Intelligent Octopus Go.

Recent Autotrader data showed that new electric cars are now cheaper than petrol on average for the first time, including discounts and Government grants.

EV owners are also almost twice as likely to call their car more reliable than a petrol equivalent, and overall satisfaction among EV drivers sits at 85% – with nearly half (48%) describing themselves as extremely satisfied, against 31% of fuel drivers who said the same.

Almost nine in 10 (87%) of those able to charge at home described it as easy and convenient.

On the road, two-thirds of drivers said public chargers are easy to find and quick to use, with the UK network recently surpassing 111,000 charge points, according to Octopus Electroverse’s Infrastructure Insights Report.

Octopus EV reported its EV leasing sales jumping 89% in the month following the start of the conflict in the Middle East.

Matt Davies, director of Octopus Electroverse, said: “The biggest barrier to EV adoption today isn’t infrastructure or performance, it’s a lack of information.

“Many petrol and diesel drivers think EVs are complicated and expensive, but in reality thousands of EV owners say they’re reliable, cheaper to run, and a joy to drive.

“The driver conversations and data show that it’s getting behind the wheel that really counts: anyone who’s curious should jump in and experience the benefits firsthand!”

Erin Baker, editorial director at Autotrader, said: “Electric vehicles are a once-in-a-generation technology shift which is exciting and intimidating all at once.

“We know EV drivers love their cars and the driving and ownership experiences they bring, but many who haven’t made the switch yet still have concerns.

“This new data shows a big perception versus reality problem and so we’re delighted to join Octopus Electroverse to shout about the EV glow and empower more drivers to electrify their driving.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Youtube Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS MOTORING

BUSINESS Vans

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here for our daily motoring newsletters.

CLICK HERE