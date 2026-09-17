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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/ev-drivers-say-electric-debate-does-not-reflect-their-experience-eva-england/

Almost 70% of electric vehicle (EV) drivers believe the public debate around EVs does not accurately reflect their experience, according to early findings from EVA England’s annual Steer the Conversation survey.

Closing this week, the survey aims to gather UK driver sentiments towards electric.

The survey was launched in collaboration with EVA Cymru, EVA Northern Ireland and EVA Scotland, and seeks responses from people across the UK.

Previous EVA England research showed that nearly six in ten EV drivers (59%) believed misinformation is playing a prominent role in holding back the transition.

Prospective drivers frequently worry about issues such as range and whether there are enough chargepoints, while those already driving electric are more likely to point to practical issues such as the price of charging and ease of access.

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As one driver told EVA England: “Disinformation is rampant. I would have struggled or been disappointed if I didn’t know much about EVs beforehand.”

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EVA England said that tackling misinformation therefore needs to go beyond correcting myths in the media.

Previous EVA England research also found 61% of drivers rated their handover or service experience as good or excellent, while 16% rated it poor or very poor.