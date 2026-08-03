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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/ev-drivers-without-home-chargers-hit-by-172m-vat-penalty-new-automotive/

Analysis from New AutoMotive has revealed a £172m-a-year VAT penalty on electric car drivers who cannot charge at home, with renters and those without off-street parking hit hardest.

UK electric vehicle (EV) drivers were found to collectively pay an estimated £172m a year in VAT on public charging, which New AutoMotive said dwarfs the £40m a year saving delivered by the Government’s cut to VAT on domestic electricity.

The research found that the temporary VAT cut, announced by Prime Minister Andy Burnham, disproportionately benefits EV owners who already have the cheapest charging options.

This leaves the drivers who rely entirely on the public network – disproportionately renters and those without a driveway – paying the full 20% rate on all their charging costs.

The findings, drawn from DVLA, DVSA and DfT driver data, break the UK’s 2.2 million battery electric vehicle (BEV) owners into four groups.

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Drivers with a dedicated home charger on a cheap EV tariff save £13 a year from the VAT cut, but still pay £42 in public charging VAT.

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Drivers with a dedicated charger on a standard tariff were found to save the most (£27 a year), yet still pay £62 in public charging VAT.

Drivers using informal home charging methods, such as extension leads or ‘gully charging’, save £21 but pay £113 in VAT on public charging.