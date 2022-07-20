RESEARCH by AX has revealed that the EV fleet transition is smoother than anticipated despite there being significant uncertainty amongst UK businesses regarding the effect of electrification on vehicle incident management.
To inform its white paper, Fleet EV Adoption 2022: Are UK businesses adapting to the accelerated electric vehicle revolution?, AX surveyed 151 UK fleet managers to uncover the prevailing attitudes towards EV adoption within the sector.
AX’s research revealed that the fleet managers of businesses yet to start their EV transition were expecting significant disruption to vehicle incident management processes as a result of electrification. However, those who had already begun the process of EV adoption said they had experienced less of an effect.
Investigating further, the report found that over half (51.9%) of non-EV fleet managers said that they anticipated an increase in vehicle downtime due to accidents with the introduction of EVs into their fleet. In contrast, just 24.2% of EV fleet managers said that they had realised that increase.
In addition, the study also showed that 44.2% of non-EV fleet managers expected an increase in cost of maintenance. However, only 20.2% of fleet managers that had already started EV uptake said the cost of maintenance had risen.
The discrepancy between the expected effects of the EV transition on vehicle incident management suggests there remains uncertainty amongst UK businesses on how electrification will affect them. It may also explain why over a third of UK businesses (34.4%) surveyed by AX have yet to start the process.
Scott Hamilton-Cooper, Managing Director of AX Automotive, said, “According to our survey, businesses that are yet to electrify their fleets are noticeably nervous about implementing changes. Despite the accelerated rate of EV uptake, there are still myths perpetuating that are hampering its progress – as our report suggests.
“There is clearly a significant discrepancy between the expectation and reality of electrification. Yet, the discrepancy we have identified in our white paper suggests that if businesses are fully informed of how the switch to electric is likely to affect them, then their EV transition journey will be smoother than anticipated.”
In November 2021, AX launched AX Motor Assist to provide a new, technology-driven end-to-end accident management service for fleet and leasing companies and their customers. The specialists at AX can orchestrate the fast delivery of a suitable replacement vehicle, both ICE and EV, while ensuring every claim takes the most economical route through the process.
This expertise, alongside a tailored approach offering value-added services to deal with almost any motoring-related incident, means that claims are handled consistently and correctly. Allied to this expertise, the bespoke automated Motor Assist platform delivers a step-by-step customer journey that simplifies the handling of complex incidents for all stakeholders.
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com
Leave A Comment