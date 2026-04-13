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EV leasing up 89% in March as fuel prices rise, finds Octopus EV

The sharp rise in fuel prices is increasing the momentum behind electric driving in the UK.

Milly Standing

13 April 2026

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Octopus EV

Octopus Electric Vehicles (Octopus EV) has reported an 89% surge in both new and used leasing orders in March compared to February.

Octopus EV said that the sharp rise in fuel prices is increasing the momentum behind electric driving in the UK.

Gurjeet Grewal, CEO of Octopus Electric Vehicles, said: “Drivers are making the switch to electric faster than ever.

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“An 89% jump in orders in a single month shows this isn’t a gradual shift anymore – it’s a tipping point.

“People are looking for certainty and control over their costs. Electric vehicles offer both.

“With smart tariffs and simple leasing, drivers can take back control from unpredictable fuel prices and enjoy a cleaner, more affordable way to drive.”

Octopus EV said its most popular models in Q1 2026 reflected an evolving market, with the top vehicles including the Tesla Model Y, the JAECOO 5, and the OMODA E5.

Models rounding out the top five include the MG MG4 and the Skoda Elroq.

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