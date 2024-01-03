Reading Time: 2 minutes

A NEW report on electric vehicle (EV) service, maintenance and repair (SMR) from the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP) underlines the “real world” difficulties of setting budgets in what remains a relatively new discipline.

Produced in conjunction with fleet consultancy, Expense Reduction Analysts, it shows significant variations in the SMR budgets allocated by vehicle leasing companies for particular models over the length of a contract.

Paul Hollick, chair at the AFP, said: “For some time, there have been conversations across our membership about leasing company EV SMR, with questions asked about some of the costs being charged. As a result, a number of fleets have unbundled the SMR element from their lease and either brought management in-house or employed a specialist third party.

Running a vehicle for business? Don't leave yourself out of pocket - a guide to what you can claim. Save time and money

All the information you will ever need in one place

A complete guide for fuel reimbursement

Just £15.95 GET THE GUIDE

“The fact is that EV SMR is a relatively new management discipline and, in most cases, setting an accurate budget is a long way from easy. There are few or no historical precedents and even the most well-informed experts have limited data available. There are lots of projections around of varying value but limited real world experience. Leasing company fleets are in the same boat as everyone else when it comes to this.

“However, we have found variations that in a few cases run into four figures between SMR budgets set for same vehicle by different leasing companies. Our advice is that fleets should engage in an active dialogue with their suppliers where they feel that the budgets set are incorrect. This is very much an industry conversation.”

An interesting aspect of the research is that certain leasing companies seem to quite dramatically favour certain manufacturers, specific models and even types of EV when it comes to setting budgets.

Hollick said: “Generally, dedicated EV manufacturers have much lower servicing budgets applied by leasing companies compared with other brands, we have found, particularly when set alongside the German premium manufacturers.”

The report also breaks down the different elements of EV SMR and finds that the budgets allocated to tyres are the most problematic, he added.

“Tyres make up the vast majority of EV budgets and it does seem clear that these vehicles tend to wear them out faster than petrol or diesel cars, while the tyres themselves are generally more expensive and sometimes are designed with lower tread.

“This expense can largely counteract the lower servicing and inspection costs EVs enjoy compared to internal combustion engined vehicles. Furthermore, the increased weight of EVs and their high torque levels mean that wear rates will depend very much on how vehicles are driven, leading to large potential variances in cost even from driver to driver.

“All of this represents a higher financial risk to lessors and could account for a large part of the budgetary variances we are seeing.”

Van Monster – Highly commended for remarketing LAUNCHED in 2014, Van Monster has built its reputation on selling high-quality, low mileage, used commercial vehicles direct to businesses and private buyers. With a wide range of used vans READ MORE Northgate – Highly commended for long term rental NORTHGATE Vehicle Hire offers a comprehensive range of support packages for its SME operators, with a wide range of fleet solutions to meet the diverse needs of business customers at READ MORE Finding answers – JCT600 Vehicle Leasing Solutions SUPPORTING SME customers is at the heart of JCT600’s leasing operations, no matter their size. All customers have access to the same industry-leading solutions, service and technology, including salary sacrifice READ MORE Adding value – Europcar, winner Best Short Term Rental Award THE past two years have proved that the role of a good rental company should be all about ‘adding value’. Europcar does the basics – and much more, smoothing every READ MORE One stop shop – Ogilvie Fleet, Best Company Car Programme FOR the businesses that run their company car programmes through Ogilvie Fleet, the number one objective is to provide a one-stop-shop of industry-leading fleet management services for businesses of all READ MORE Smoothing the rental journey – Europcar, Long Term Rental Award SMOOTHING every aspect of the SME journey through the practical application of technology, underpinned by loyalty to customers – just two of the reasons the judges selected Europcar Mobility Group READ MORE Aston Barclay – Winner Business Motoring Best Remarketing Service ASTON BARCLAY has created a suite of digital platforms which integrate with its network of six physical hubs to facilitate the sale of used vehicles from franchised dealer groups, car READ MORE Europcar – winner, Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions THE mobility needs of small and medium enterprises have changed since the pandemic. Understanding what SME’s need was key to Europcar winning this year’s Business Motoring Best Mobility Solutions Provider. READ MORE Smart choice – Ohme, a Business Motoring Awards winner Ohme is on a mission is to speed up the adoption of EVs through simplifying the charging experience and promoting grid balancing innovation to charge EVs in the cheapest and READ MORE Top awards for Ogilvie Fleet Ogilvie Fleet is the trusted leasing partner of more than 2,000 SME organisations and a number of larger corporates – and now a winner of the Best Leasing Company category READ MORE

