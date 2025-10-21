EV tyres cost fleets more, require replacement earlier, epyx finds

In August 2025, the average EV tyre cost £246, compared to £187 for the average ICE tyre, a difference of 32%.

Analysis of data from the epyx 1link Service Network platform has found that electric vehicle (EV) tyres cost fleets more than their internal combustion (ICE) equivalents, and require replacement earlier.

The average EV required its first tyre change at 336 days old and 14,352 miles, compared to 383 days old and 18,333 miles for an ICE car.

epyx said that the price difference between ICE and EV tyres was also 32% in September 2023, but has ranged from 29% and 40% since then.

Tim Meadows, chief commercial officer at epyx, said: “There has been commentary in the fleet sector hoping the difference between ICE and electric car tyres would start to close over time, especially as electrification has progressed, but there’s no sign of that happening yet in our data.

“Also, we are seeing electric car tyres being replaced more often.

“This is probably primarily due to the additional weight of these vehicles but also many of these models have higher performance than ICE equivalents, and that could be a factor, too.

“All of this underlines the importance of managing tyre costs effectively as fleets continue to electrify, something our technology makes possible through 1link Service Network.”

The 1link Service Network manages service, maintenance and repair (SMR) for almost 5,000,000 cars. In 2024, the system invoiced 469,574 tyre lines.