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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/eva-england-ceo-urges-govt-to-maintain-zev-mandate-targets/

EVA England’s chief executive, Dr Vicky Edmonds (pictured), has written to Cabinet Office Minister Louise Haigh, urging the Government to maintain ZEV Mandate targets.

Earlier in the week, the BBC reported that the Government was going to announce a “significant” reduction to 2030’s ZEV Mandate target, which currently calls for electric vehicles (EVs) to account for 80% of sales.

Edmonds warned that weakening the mandate sends the wrong signal, and that policy changes are reducing the public’s confidence in EVs.

Instead, Edmonds said that the Government should address the barriers holding drivers back from buying EVs, such as the high price and poor reliability of public charging, as well as high upfront costs of the vehicles.

In the letter, Edmonds said: “The ZEV Mandate has been critical in creating and maintaining an EV market that is starting to work for the consumer and its current trajectory must be maintained.

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“It has driven a supply of cars that people want to drive, underpinned investment in a charging infrastructure that is badly needed, allowed people to save thousands of pounds a year in their household running costs, and sent a clear message to all drivers that electric cars are the cars of the future.

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“The ZEV Mandate is doing its job, driving demand and growth in a new, emerging market that will improve the affordability and resilience of people’s everyday lives.”

A recent survey by EVA England found that 93% of EV owners would recommend their car, but 38% said that recent Government announcements and policy changes have reduced their confidence in EVs.