EVA England launches EV opinion survey, engages ICE drivers for first time

The Electric Vehicle Association (EVA) England has launched its annual Summer Survey, intended to gauge drivers’ opinions on electric vehicles (EVs).

The 2025 survey will include petrol, diesel and hybrid drivers for the first time, to help shape EV policymaking based on the challenges faced by drivers, especially those who feel an EV is not right for them.

EVA England has partnered with EVA Cymru and EVA Northern Ireland to survey drivers nationwide.

It hopes to identify the biggest perceived barriers to EV uptake and find out which changes could make EVs more attractive to internal combustion engine (ICE) owners.

Vicky Edmonds, chief executive at EVA England, said: “We’re strongly encouraging all drivers – whether they drive electric, hybrid, petrol or diesel – to take a few moments to tell us what they feel is and isn’t working for them when it comes to electric cars and their supporting infrastructure.

“These surveys really matter. They help give a voice to drivers and a chance to have their say on some of the important and lasting decisions being made right now for the future of our roads and electric infrastructure.”

The survey is open from 13th August until 14th September and respondents can enter a prize draw to win one of five £100 Octopus Electroverse charging credits.

Paul Bevan, chair at EVA Cymru, said: “We’re really pleased to have partnered with EVA England to support this year’s survey.

“We’re encouraging all our members and the wider driver community in Wales to help shaping the future of electric vehicles and infrastructure across the UK and look forward to being able to build on the results in our work with stakeholders across Wales.”

The 2024 survey found that nine in 10 EV owners would not return to an ICE vehicle, and that 64% felt the public charging network had improved in the preceding year.

It also found that drivers who cannot charge at home paid four times as much for charging and that 60% of disabled drivers found using public charge points difficult.

Mark McCall, co-founder and chair at EVA Northern Ireland, said: “The Electric Vehicle Association Northern Ireland (EVANI), champions the voices of EV drivers.

“The shift to electric vehicles will only succeed if it reflects the real needs of those right across the UK.

“That’s why we work tirelessly to make sure your experiences and concerns are heard.

“By taking part in the surveys from all our Associations, you’ll help shape a fair, practical, and successful transition to electric vehicles.”