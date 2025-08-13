Evans Halshaw Leapmotor Leeds sponsors Jet2 EVs

Evans Halshaw Leapmotor Leeds has delivered two branded T03s to the Jet2 team based at Manchester Airport.
The vehicles, which are compact all-electric city cars, join Jet2’s fleet of electrified ground services equipment, and will be used to transport its ground support crew at the airport.
The branded cars aim to be part of Jet2’s focus on being carbon net zero by 2050, with a five-door layout and a 70kW (95PS) motor that features a WLTP range of up to 165 miles.
Matt Ryder, regional commercial vehicles sales leader at Evans Halshaw Leapmotor Leeds, said: “We’re pleased to have been able to supply Jet2 with two branded T03s for their Manchester Airport operations.
“Leapmotor is committed to helping drivers and businesses make the switch to electric by delivering the highest level of specification and outstanding technology as standard.
“Both cars look extremely smart with their livery and have already been hard at work during the busy, summer period.”
Evans Halshaw added Leapmotor to its existing Citroën Leeds store in May 2025, alongside a second retail operation in Hull.
Steve Spicer, group vice president of Stellantis, Evans Halshaw, added: “Supplying the Leapmotor T03 to Jet2 aligns with our commitment to supporting fleet electrification and operational efficiency.
“As one of the first authorised Leapmotor retailers in the UK, we’re focused on delivering innovative EV solutions that meet the evolving demands of both commercial and private mobility.”