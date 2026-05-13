eVED is not designed for fleets, creates issues for adoption – AFP 2026 conference

The BVRLA is working with different constituencies to see how they feel about the implementation of eVED.

Adam Forshaw from the BVRLA has warned that the eVED has not been designed with fleets in mind, which is creating more issues with electric adoption.

The BVRLA is working with different constituencies to see how they feel about the implementation of eVED.

Forshaw also spoke about the used vehicle market, and emphasised the importance of creating a positive used vehicle market to allow the new market to work effectively.

He said: “A healthy used market is a sign of a healthy and sustainable new market.”

Forshaw discussed penalty charge notices and said that the use of AI has supported this; however, fleet managers are still getting fines arrive weeks after they were issued.

These outdated policies need to be looked at and reshaped to support fleet managers, said Forshaw.