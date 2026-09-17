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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/every-van-dependent-business-needs-a-repair-risk-budget/

Most businesses budget carefully for vehicle finance, fuel, insurance, servicing and tax. Yet unexpected van repairs are often treated differently, absorbed as unforeseen costs only when something goes wrong.

Leaving repair costs outside the planning process is becoming increasingly difficult to sustain.

Warranty Solutions Group’s recent analysis of more than 3,000 authorised light commercial vehicle (LCV) warranty claims found that the average repair now stands at £628.83, with labour accounting for an average of £127.72 per claim.

For a business running one van, a repair of this size can interrupt cash flow. Across a larger fleet, several repairs occurring within the same month can create a substantial unplanned expense.

As businesses retain vans for longer and vehicle technology becomes more complex, repair exposure needs to be treated as a foreseeable operating risk.

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Small repairs can create significant cumulative costs

Major engine or gearbox failures attract attention because of the size of the invoice. However, it is often the steady flow of lower and mid-value repairs that places the greatest pressure on an annual fleet budget.

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WSG’s analysis found that NOx sensors represent 5.3% of authorised LCV claims, followed by alternators at 5.1% and diesel injectors at 4.5%. Turbochargers and diesel particulate filters complete the five most common repairs.

Individually, many of these faults may appear manageable. Repeated across several vehicles, however, they can steadily increase maintenance expenditure and reduce the amount available for other business priorities.