Everyday van failures are becoming a bigger financial risk

At a time when labour rates, parts costs and vehicle complexity continue to rise, WSG’s findings reinforce a growing challenge across the commercial vehicle sector.

Recent research commissioned by Mercedes-Benz Vans has highlighted the growing financial impact of vehicle downtime on UK businesses, with companies losing an average of £1,172 per day when a van is off the road.

The study also found that operators experienced an average of six and a half days of vehicle disruption over the past 12 months, underlining the increasing pressure that even relatively routine repairs can place on fleets and small businesses.

At a time when labour rates, parts costs and vehicle complexity continue to rise, the findings reinforce a growing challenge across the commercial vehicle sector.

While major mechanical failures often dominate attention because of their headline repair costs, it is increasingly the steady flow of everyday faults, diagnostics and mid-value repairs that are creating the biggest long-term operational and financial strain for operators reliant on vehicle uptime.

A turbocharger failure or engine replacement will always attract attention because of the headline cost involved. But across the light commercial vehicle (LCV) sector, it is often the repeated lower and mid-value repairs that are having the greatest cumulative operational impact on fleets and small businesses.

From a Warranty Solutions Group (WSG) perspective, claims data continues to show how routine faults are placing growing pressure on operators already facing tighter margins, rising labour costs and increasing vehicle complexity.

WSG claims date reveals that NOx sensors alone accounted for 4.8% of all LCV warranty claims, with alternators representing a further 4.4%.

Diesel injectors, DPFs and AdBlue injectors also featured heavily among the most common faults recorded.

Individually, many of these repairs may appear manageable. Average repair costs for alternators currently sit at just over £500, while diesel injector repairs average more than £620.

However, for businesses operating multiple vehicles or lean fleets, the issue is not simply the repair invoice itself. It is the wider operational disruption that follows.

A van off the road can quickly affect deliveries, engineer schedules, customer appointments and revenue generation.

For smaller operators, where there may be little or no spare vehicle capacity, even relatively minor faults can have an immediate commercial impact.

This is particularly relevant in today’s market, where vehicles are remaining in service for longer and are being worked harder for extended periods.

At the same time, the technology inside vans has evolved significantly. Modern emissions systems, onboard electronics and software-controlled components are introducing new areas of failure that can be more difficult and time-consuming to diagnose.

The result is that repairs are becoming less predictable. What might previously have been a straightforward mechanical issue can now involve specialist diagnostics, sensor calibration or software investigation.

This increases labour time, extends downtime and can create additional pressure around parts availability and workshop scheduling.

WSG’s data also highlights the growing financial exposure linked to higher-value failures. The largest individual LCV warranty claim recorded exceeded £6,000, while other major claims involved engines, turbochargers, catalytic converters and gearbox failures across several mainstream van brands.

Although these large claims are less frequent, they demonstrate how quickly repair costs can escalate once major powertrain or emissions-related components fail outside manufacturer warranty periods.

For operators, this creates two distinct but connected challenges.

Firstly, there is the constant operational burden created by regular lower-value repairs. Secondly, there is the risk of sudden high-cost failures that can place immediate pressure on budgets and cash flow.

In both cases, downtime remains the common factor.

This is why preventative maintenance, proactive inspections and stronger vehicle risk management are becoming increasingly important across the commercial vehicle sector.

Understanding the types of faults that are occurring most frequently can help operators identify trends earlier and reduce the likelihood of more serious disruption developing later.

For example, where emissions-related components are showing repeated failure patterns, earlier intervention and targeted inspections may help reduce longer-term repair exposure.

Planning vehicle downtime more strategically can also help minimise disruption during peak trading periods and reduce the wider operational impact on customers and workloads.

The LCV market is operating in an increasingly demanding environment. Rising repair costs, labour shortages, growing vehicle complexity and tighter operating margins mean there is less room for unexpected disruption than ever before.

In this environment, reliability is no longer simply about whether a vehicle starts each morning. It is about operational continuity.

Our claims data makes one thing increasingly clear. While major breakdowns remain a serious financial risk, it is often the steady rhythm of everyday faults that creates the biggest long-term challenge for operators.

Because for many businesses, keeping vans moving means keeping the business moving too.

Mark Bobbins is head of commercial vehicle sales at Warranty Solutions Group