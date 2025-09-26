Everything Electric launches EV show for businesses and fleets

The event will take place at Farnborough International on 10th October.

Everything Electric has launched the ‘B2B EV Day’, an electric vehicle (EV) show for businesses and fleets.

It will feature sessions from Electric Vehicles UK, the AA, GRIDSERVE, Octopus EV, OMODA&JAECOO and Zapmap.

100 EVs will be present, including models from Audi, BYD, Cadillac, Ford, Geely, Hyundai, Jaecoo, Leapmotor, Porsche, Smart and XPeng, among others.

Test drives will be offered on selected cars.

Experts will give insights into salary sacrifice, EV fleet economic and company cars.

Dan Caesar, CEO at Fully Charged Show and founder of Electric Vehicles UK, said: “This event is designed to accelerate business understanding of battery EVs.

“Economically and technologically, they’re the superior option — but confusion is slowing uptake.

“B2B EV DAY is about giving decision-makers the clarity and confidence to act.”

2,000 business decision makers are expected to attend.

Tickets to the event are free.

From 11th October to 12th October, Everything Electric will also hold a consumer-focused EV show.

Oliver Boots, chief commercial officer at Octopus EV, said: “Salary sacrifice for EVs is booming – it’s the cheapest way for drivers to switch to electric, while helping businesses attract and retain talent.

“With prices falling, new tech-packed models launching, and 9 in 10 drivers saying they’d never go back to petrol or diesel, the switch to electric has never been easier.

“Backed by our 5-star service, Octopus EV makes driving electric simple, bundling everything from charging, to servicing and insurance.

“Businesses of all sizes are taking advantage of the offer and helping their staff access cheaper, easier and cleaner driving.”