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EV & Sustainability

EVision Electric Vehicles supports Swanley sustainability event

The company displayed its fleet of rental vehicles, including the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning, neither of which are officially sold in the UK.

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Rental firm EVision Electric Vehicles supported ‘Go Green Day’, an event held at Swanley Park organised by the local council.

The company displayed its fleet of rental vehicles, including the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning, neither of which are officially sold in the UK, alongside the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, MG5 and BMW i3.

Go Green Day was intended to promote sustainable travel and living, while showcasing developments in environmentally-friendly technology.

EVision employees spoke about the benefits of electric vehicles (EVs) to local residents, answering questions about charging and the ownership experience.

Kent-based Sunpower Services provided information on free commercial solar panel installations.

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Swanley Town Council demonstrated its sustainability commitments, displaying its electric vans, while Kent Police discussed its EV transition.

A Tesla Cybertruck was also present at the event.

Christian Omango (pictured, left), hire manager at EVision Electric Vehicles, said: “Go Green Day was a fantastic opportunity to engage with the community and demonstrate just how accessible EVs have become.

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“It was great to meet so many people who were curious about making the switch, whether for personal use or business purposes, and to show them the wide range of EVs available to hire, and how they can benefit from our flexible rental periods.”

Lily Smith, events and marketing coordinator at Swanley Park, said: “We were thrilled with the success of Go Green Day and the positive response from everyone who attended.

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“Our aim was to create an enjoyable day out for families while educating visitors about sustainability and the practical steps we can all take to reduce our environmental impact.

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“The support from EVision, our exhibitors and local organisations helped make the event both informative and inspiring.”

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