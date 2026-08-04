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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/evision-electric-vehicles-supports-swanley-sustainability-event/

Rental firm EVision Electric Vehicles supported ‘Go Green Day’, an event held at Swanley Park organised by the local council.

The company displayed its fleet of rental vehicles, including the Rivian R1T and Ford F-150 Lightning, neither of which are officially sold in the UK, alongside the Volkswagen ID. Buzz, MG5 and BMW i3.

Go Green Day was intended to promote sustainable travel and living, while showcasing developments in environmentally-friendly technology.

EVision employees spoke about the benefits of electric vehicles (EVs) to local residents, answering questions about charging and the ownership experience.

Kent-based Sunpower Services provided information on free commercial solar panel installations.

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Swanley Town Council demonstrated its sustainability commitments, displaying its electric vans, while Kent Police discussed its EV transition.

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A Tesla Cybertruck was also present at the event.

Christian Omango (pictured, left), hire manager at EVision Electric Vehicles, said: “Go Green Day was a fantastic opportunity to engage with the community and demonstrate just how accessible EVs have become.