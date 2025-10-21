  
Evolt Charging and CatStrap bring charging cable protector to UK

CatStrap is an EV charger sleeve with three layers of steel strip, which is resistant to saws, cable cutters and powered cutting tools.

Dylan Robertson

21 October 2025

Evolt Charging has partnered with CatStrap to bring an electric vehicle (EV) charging cable protection solution to the UK market.

It is four times harder than stainless steel and can keep the cable 90% intact after three minutes of continuous cutting.

A Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) fibre sleeve with shape memory ensures the cable remains flexible and reduces added weight.

Seamus O’Dwyer, operations performance director at Evolt charging, said: “Charger cable theft is affecting all UK charge point operators (CPOs), and every stolen cable comes with significant costs to replace and repair.

“It is a serious issue and one that has the potential to derail the EV charging roll out and undermine investment.

“Ultimately, we need EV chargers to be recognised as critical infrastructure to tackle this ongoing issue, and the industry will continue to call for this. 

“But CPOs know they can’t wait for changes to be actioned and need to protect their infrastructure now.

“They are implementing preventive measures and protective solutions and the introduction of CatStrap to the UK market is intended to support this.

“It is a cost-effective measure which has already been proven in the US and will protect cables at charge points that EV drivers rely on every day.”

The solution has already been deployed at more than 1,000 charging stations globally.

David Birsen, vice president at CatStrap, said: “We’re proud to partner with Evolt Charging to bring our EV Cable Protector technology to the UK.

“After protecting thousands of public chargers across North America in high-theft areas with virtually 100% success, we’re excited to extend that protection to UK operators. 

“Evolt’s nationwide service capability, operational excellence, and expertise in charge point hardware make them the ideal partner to ensure consistent, high-quality installations and successful implementation of our products.”

