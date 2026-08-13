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EV & Sustainability

Evolt Charging selected as Ratio EV partner

Following the completion of Ratio’s accredited training programme, Evolt is now equipped to maintain and commission the complete Ratio EV's charging range.

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Evolt Charging has become the first accredited service and maintenance partner for Ratio EV, a manufacturer of EV charging solutions.

Following the completion of Ratio’s accredited training programme, Evolt is now equipped to specify, maintain and commission the complete Ratio EV’s charging range.

This includes single and dual-socket charger solutions up to 22kW for commercial, workplace and public applications.

The accreditation was designed to strengthen Evolt’s manufacturer-agnostic service model to give customers with mixed hardware portfolios access to a single, accountable service partner across multiple charger brands and technologies.

For fleet operators and other commercial organisations, that means access to trained engineering support designed to help maximise charger uptime, maintain service levels and simplify support across both new and existing EV charging infrastructure.

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Justin Meyer (pictured, second right), managing director of Evolt Charging, said: “Becoming Ratio’s first accredited service and maintenance partner is an important step as we continue to expand our capabilities.

“It gives both new and existing customers confidence in our ability to work across multiple hardware portfolios, with engineers trained directly by the manufacturer, helping to uphold our high service standards and maximise charger uptime across future and established EV infrastructure.  

“As charge point networks become more complex, customers need support partners that can deliver consistently across different technologies.

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“Our partnership with Ratio EV only reinforces this approach and strengthens the service we can offer fleet operators and other commercial organisations that depend on reliable charging infrastructure.”

Tom Jennings (pictured, second right), general manager at Ratio EV, added: “We’re excited to welcome Evolt Charging as our first Accredited Partner.

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“Our partners play a vital role in delivering the best possible customer experience, and I’m looking forward to working together to provide high-quality EV charging installations across the UK.”

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