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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/evolt-charging-selected-as-ratio-ev-partner/

Evolt Charging has become the first accredited service and maintenance partner for Ratio EV, a manufacturer of EV charging solutions.

Following the completion of Ratio’s accredited training programme, Evolt is now equipped to specify, maintain and commission the complete Ratio EV’s charging range.

This includes single and dual-socket charger solutions up to 22kW for commercial, workplace and public applications.

The accreditation was designed to strengthen Evolt’s manufacturer-agnostic service model to give customers with mixed hardware portfolios access to a single, accountable service partner across multiple charger brands and technologies.

For fleet operators and other commercial organisations, that means access to trained engineering support designed to help maximise charger uptime, maintain service levels and simplify support across both new and existing EV charging infrastructure.

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Justin Meyer (pictured, second right), managing director of Evolt Charging, said: “Becoming Ratio’s first accredited service and maintenance partner is an important step as we continue to expand our capabilities.

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“It gives both new and existing customers confidence in our ability to work across multiple hardware portfolios, with engineers trained directly by the manufacturer, helping to uphold our high service standards and maximise charger uptime across future and established EV infrastructure.

“As charge point networks become more complex, customers need support partners that can deliver consistently across different technologies.