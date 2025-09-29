Evolt Charging to operate EV chargers for Dundee City Council

The contract lasts for 20 years and covers the council’s public and fleet EV chargers.

Evolt Charging has been selected by Dundee City Council to manage, operate and maintain its electric vehicle (EV) chargers.

Evolt, part of SWARCO Smart Charging, has worked with Dundee City Council since 2011, when it supplied Dundee’s first EV charging points.

Under the partnership, Evolt will operate more than 190 chargers, including 37 rapid chargers, six battery storage systems and seven solar arrays, across four rapid charging hubs and three car parks.

Evolt has also provided infrastructure support for Dundee City Council’s fleet electrification programme since 2021.

Justin Meyer, managing director at SWARCO Smart Charging, said: “Since Dundee City Council became our first customer in Scotland in 2011, they have continued to lead the way in championing sustainable infrastructure.

“The council has continued to demonstrate the importance of EV charging for the local community with positive long-term planning and support, and this total commitment approach remains.

“Over the last 15 years we have worked with government and local authorities across Scotland to deliver vital charging infrastructure where it is needed most, supported by our 70-strong team providing leading services and customer support from our Scotland base at MSIP, Dundee.

“Evolt are in a unique position to support organisations in Scotland transition away from ChargePlace Scotland (CPS) and are fully committed to making that migration as smooth and seamless as possible for all.”

The partnership with Evolt is part of Transport Scotland’s plan to move the CPS network away from the publicly funded operator model.

Councillor Siobhan Tolland, depute convener of fair work, economic growth and infrastructure at Dundee City Council, said: “This new agreement will help to ensure the continued growth and reliability of Dundee’s EV charging infrastructure.

“We have accomplished a great deal already, but we are not complacent. The council will continue to work on actions set out in our Net Zero Transition Plan to become a more sustainable city and support the growth of quality green jobs.

“It is vital that we do so in a way that delivers economic and environmental value for our residents, and this partnership helps us do exactly that.”