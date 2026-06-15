More than 6,000 Evri couriers have rejected a pay offer dating back to 2025, with GMB warning that industrial action could now be considered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/evri-couriers-reject-pay-offer-with-97-voting-against-deal/

Thousands of Evri couriers have overwhelmingly rejected a pay offer from the parcel delivery company, with almost 97% voting against the proposed deal.

More than 6,000 drivers took part in the ballot on the offer, which relates to pay arrangements dating back to 2025. GMB Union, which has held a recognition agreement with Evri since 2019, recommended that members reject the offer, marking the first time the union has taken that position.

The result represents a significant setback for Evri and raises the prospect of further discussions between the company and workforce representatives. GMB said it will now meet with couriers to consider the next steps following the ballot outcome.

The union said drivers believe the proposed increase falls short of their expectations and does not adequately reflect the work carried out by couriers delivering parcels across the UK.

Nicola Savage, national officer at GMB, said: “This overwhelming majority sends a clear, united, and decisive message.

“Evri couriers do a gruelling job, delivering millions of packages across the UK in a timely fashion, often getting nothing but abuse for their hard work

News Briefings Get our daily news email featuring exclusive stories, opinion and expert analysis Email address Sign up I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Business Motoring. Read our privacy notice

“It’s no wonder they are demanding a decent pay rise.

“This pay offer is a year late and is well below what they feel they deserve.