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EVs cost 19% more and take 9% longer to repair than ICE, AX finds

EVs are placing a greater strain on the accident repair sector, despite being mechanically simpler than most ICE cars.

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EVs cost 19% more and take 9% longer to repair than ICE, AX finds
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Electric vehicles (EVs) cost 19% more and take 9% longer to repair than internal combustion (ICE) cars following accidents, according to AX.

AX said that EVs are placing a greater strain on the accident repair sector, despite being mechanically simpler than most ICE cars.

Over the past 12 months, the average cost of repairing an EV following an accident was £6,363, compared with £5,338 for ICE cars.

Repairs took an average of 23 days for EVs, two days longer than for ICE cars.

AX analysed more than 40,000 accidents handled through its UK repair network.

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Scott Hamilton-Cooper, chief commercial officer at AX, said: “The growth of EVs is creating new opportunities and challenges for the accident repair sector.

“While the gap between EV and ICE repairs is narrowing as repairers gain experience and technology improves, our AX Repair Index shows that EVs still place a greater overall burden on the repair process.

“This is partly due to more costly EV parts and because they usually require calibration even for small repairs.

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“What’s important is that the industry continues investing in skills, equipment and repair capability.

“We have worked closely with our partners and 99% of our repair network is now accredited to work on EVs, ensuring drivers receive the same high standards of service regardless of powertrain type.

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“We support the move to a predominantly EV car parc and our EV-for-EV guarantee has been hugely popular. As EV adoption grows, delivering a smooth customer journey will be essential for fleets, insurers and motorists alike.”

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