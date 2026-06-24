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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/evs-cost-19-more-and-take-9-longer-to-repair-than-ice-ax-finds/

Electric vehicles (EVs) cost 19% more and take 9% longer to repair than internal combustion (ICE) cars following accidents, according to AX.

AX said that EVs are placing a greater strain on the accident repair sector, despite being mechanically simpler than most ICE cars.

Over the past 12 months, the average cost of repairing an EV following an accident was £6,363, compared with £5,338 for ICE cars.

Repairs took an average of 23 days for EVs, two days longer than for ICE cars.

AX analysed more than 40,000 accidents handled through its UK repair network.

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Scott Hamilton-Cooper, chief commercial officer at AX, said: “The growth of EVs is creating new opportunities and challenges for the accident repair sector.

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“While the gap between EV and ICE repairs is narrowing as repairers gain experience and technology improves, our AX Repair Index shows that EVs still place a greater overall burden on the repair process.

“This is partly due to more costly EV parts and because they usually require calibration even for small repairs.