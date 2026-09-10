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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/evs-still-prone-to-12v-battery-issues-warns-protyre/

Protyre Autocare has warned that electric vehicles (EVs) are still prone to 12V battery issues, which can result in a non-functional vehicle, even if the high-voltage traction battery is healthy.

EVs still rely on a conventional 12V battery to power door locks, lights, dashboard electronics, control modules and high-voltage battery control systems.

Protyre said that awareness of 12V battery issues is low among EV drivers, as many assume their vehicles do not have them.

It said that hot weather can accelerate battery ageing, and that colder autumn temperatures can expose damage caused over the summer.

Protyre said that EV drivers should look out for difficulty unlocking their vehicle, electrical issues, warning messages, or issues with the vehicle entering ‘ready’ mode.

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These issues are often associated with a failing 12V battery.

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Neal Rhodes, head of retail training at Protyre Autocare, said: “One of the biggest misconceptions about EVs is that battery problems disappear once you switch from petrol or diesel.

“In reality, every EV still relies on a conventional 12V battery to power many of the systems drivers use every day. If that battery fails, you may not be going anywhere—even if the main battery is fully charged.