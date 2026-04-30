evyve lowers weekend EV rapid charging costs

When paying through the evyve app on a weekend, EV charging costs 48p per kWh.

Electric vehicle (EV) destination charging provider evyve has launched a dedicated weekend charging rate.

When paying through the evyve app on a weekend, EV charging costs 48p per kWh, or 55p when using contactless payment.

Weekday pricing has also been reduced, to 69p per kWh through the app and 79p via contactless.

The prices are live across 200 locations, including 100 ultra-rapid charging bays, which offer speeds of up to 300kW.

James Moat, CEO at evyve, said: “We know that for many EV drivers, weekends are when they’re most likely to be topping up – whether that’s on a family day out, a road trip, or popping out for a bite to eat.

“We wanted to make sure that charging at an evyve point is genuinely affordable when people need it most.

“At 48p per kWh for app users and 55p for contactless, our weekend rates are significantly cheaper than the standard tariffs at most major rapid networks, and they’re available from Friday evening right through to Sunday night – not just during off-peak hours overnight.”