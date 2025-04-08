EX30 is new direction for Volvo Cross Country

Volvo has put the Cross Country version of its EX30 electric SUV on sale, taking its long-established off-road styling treatment in a new direction.

The EX30 is both the first electric model and the first SUV to get the Cross Country treatment, which the Swedish brand has previously applied to estate cars – the first Volvo Cross Country model launched in 1997.

Designed for buyers who regularly have to use rural tracks or drive across fields, the EX30 Cross Country rides 19mm higher, has a softer tuned suspension and sits on 19-inch alloy wheels w.

Styling changes on the all-wheel-drive model include matt black front and bootlid shields, bespoke front and rear bumpers with integrated skid plates and matt black wheelarch extensions.

The EX30 Cross Country costs from £47,060, which is £2,000 more than the Twin Motor Performance Ultra grade model that forms the basis of the off-road themed variant.

Volvo emphasises, however, that the Cross Country is not a hardcore off-roader and when unveiling it in February stated that the car would be a perfect daily-use car for those living and working in the city but who want to get out and explore wilder environments at the weekends.

Other changes in the latest Volvo model year announcement include subtle restyling and a significantly updated interior in the XC60 mid-sized SUV – the design of the driver’s environment now replicates those already in the EX30, ES90, XC90 and EX90 models.