  
BV Masthead.png

FEATURING

BM Original
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram
BV Masthead.png
Subscribe

EXCLUSIVE: AI, connected vehicle tech key to future of fleet management – ABP

AI is removing the need for specialist analysts to extract insights from large datasets, enabling decision-makers to access information more quickly.

Milly Standing

29 May 2026

Technology & Telematics

SHARE

AI vehicle management

Fleet operators are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI), connected vehicle technology and electrification to reduce costs and improve efficiency, according to Aaron Jarvis, associate vice president for EMEA at Geotab.

In the most recent episode of the Automotive Business Podcast, Jarvis said rising fuel costs and growing economic uncertainty were accelerating the business case for electric vehicles (EVs), with fleets beginning to view sustainability initiatives as a route to improved profitability rather than simply a compliance exercise.

Jarvis also highlighted the growing role of AI in fleet operations following the launch of Geotab Ace, the company’s generative AI assistant.

The platform allows fleet managers to ask questions in natural language, helping them identify inefficiencies, analyse vehicle performance and respond more quickly to changing market conditions.

According to Jarvis, AI is removing the need for specialist analysts to extract insights from large datasets, enabling decision-makers to access information more quickly.

The use of AI is also extending to driver safety, with advances in edge computing and in-cab AI systems allowing fleets to identify risky driving behaviours in real time rather than relying on incident reports or quarterly reviews.

The discussion also explored the UK’s position as a leader in fleet electrification, the rapid development of charging infrastructure, industry collaboration and significant investment in electric vehicle programmes.

Geotab works with vehicle manufacturers to integrate telematics data from multiple brands into a single platform, giving fleet managers a consolidated view of vehicle performance, maintenance requirements and driver behaviour.

The company is also using predictive analytics to identify maintenance issues before they occur, helping operators avoid costly downtime.

Jarvis said this capability could be particularly valuable for smaller fleets, where the failure of a single vehicle can have a disproportionate impact on operations.

Looking ahead, he suggested the combination of AI, telematics and connected vehicle technology would continue to transform the fleet sector, making data-driven decision-making increasingly accessible to businesses of all sizes.

To listen to this conversation in full, along with all previous episodes of ABP, find it on SpotifyApple Music, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS Vans

BUSINESS MOTORING

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here to receive Business Vans newsletters

CLICK HERE