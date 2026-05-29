EXCLUSIVE: AI, connected vehicle tech key to future of fleet management – ABP

AI is removing the need for specialist analysts to extract insights from large datasets, enabling decision-makers to access information more quickly.

Fleet operators are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence (AI), connected vehicle technology and electrification to reduce costs and improve efficiency, according to Aaron Jarvis, associate vice president for EMEA at Geotab.

In the most recent episode of the Automotive Business Podcast, Jarvis said rising fuel costs and growing economic uncertainty were accelerating the business case for electric vehicles (EVs), with fleets beginning to view sustainability initiatives as a route to improved profitability rather than simply a compliance exercise.

Jarvis also highlighted the growing role of AI in fleet operations following the launch of Geotab Ace, the company’s generative AI assistant.

The platform allows fleet managers to ask questions in natural language, helping them identify inefficiencies, analyse vehicle performance and respond more quickly to changing market conditions.

According to Jarvis, AI is removing the need for specialist analysts to extract insights from large datasets, enabling decision-makers to access information more quickly.

The use of AI is also extending to driver safety, with advances in edge computing and in-cab AI systems allowing fleets to identify risky driving behaviours in real time rather than relying on incident reports or quarterly reviews.

The discussion also explored the UK’s position as a leader in fleet electrification, the rapid development of charging infrastructure, industry collaboration and significant investment in electric vehicle programmes.

Geotab works with vehicle manufacturers to integrate telematics data from multiple brands into a single platform, giving fleet managers a consolidated view of vehicle performance, maintenance requirements and driver behaviour.

The company is also using predictive analytics to identify maintenance issues before they occur, helping operators avoid costly downtime.

Jarvis said this capability could be particularly valuable for smaller fleets, where the failure of a single vehicle can have a disproportionate impact on operations.

Looking ahead, he suggested the combination of AI, telematics and connected vehicle technology would continue to transform the fleet sector, making data-driven decision-making increasingly accessible to businesses of all sizes.

To listen to this conversation in full, along with all previous episodes of ABP, find it on Spotify, Apple Music, or wherever you get your podcasts.