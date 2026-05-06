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EXCLUSIVE: Most think public charging VAT should be cut to 5%, poll finds

69% of readers said that VAT should be cut to 5%.

Dylan Robertson

6 May 2026

EV & Sustainability

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public charging VAT

A poll conducted by Business Motoring and Business Vans has found that most fleet professionals believe VAT on public electric vehicle (EV) charging should be cut to 5%.

69% of readers who responded to the poll said that VAT should be cut to 5%, while no respondents supported VAT remaining at 20%.

31% of respondents to the poll said that public charging was already too costly, regardless of taxation.

The poll followed the news that HMRC would challenge the result of a tax tribunal, which ruled in February that public charging should have 5% VAT levied on it.

If successful, the appeal would ensure that VAT remains at 20%.

Recent analysis by ChargeUK found that the cost of public EV charging increased by 38% between 2021 and 2025.

It also found that public charging has only become cheaper per-mile than a petrol car due to recent fuel price increases, while fast charging remains more expensive than petrol.

Have your say on the next Business Motoring and Business Vans poll, which asks:

Should the Government review the transition to electric sooner?

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