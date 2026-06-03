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EXCLUSIVE: National Business Motoring Awards 2026 judges revealed

Nominations are now open with awards available across 24 categories spanning individual fleet professionals, leasing companies and manufacturers.

Jessica Bird

3 June 2026

Business Motoring Awards

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The National Business Motoring Awards, run by Astor Media, has revealed the list of judges that will come together to choose the winners for the 2026 event.

The National Business Motoring Awards will take place on 26th November 2026 at Coombe Abbey Hotel, Coventry.

The event will together finalists, winners and industry leaders for a night of recognition, networking and celebration.

Guests will enjoy a pre-dinner drinks reception, a three-course dinner and the awards presentation, before the evening continues with post-awards entertainment and an open bar.

Nominations are now open, closing on 24th August, with awards available across 24 categories spanning individual fleet professionals, leasing companies and manufacturers.

The 25th category is the Hall of Fame, which is not open to submissions, but will be handpicked by the editorial team at Business Motoring, in partnership with the panel of judges, as a marker of outstanding contribution to the sector.

To enter the awards, click here.

The full list of judges is as follows:

Chair: Paul Hollick, Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP)

  • Andy Bruce, Fleet Alliance
  • Caroline Sandall-Mansergh, Alphabet GB
  • Emma Turness, Connells Group
  • Stewart Lightbody, Fortem Solutions
  • Owen Edwards, Interpath
  • Paul Wilson, Red Driver Training
  • Martyn Collins, Independent Industry Expert
  • Sharon Mitchell, Independent Industry Expert
  • Philip Nothard, Cox Automotive
  • Rose Butterworth, Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI)
  • Julie Summerell, Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP)
  • Naomi Nye, Drax Group
  • Sam Clarke, Gridserve
  • Wendy Swaine, Cap hpi
  • Sue Robinson , NFDA

The judging process was designed to be fair, independent and evidence-led, focusing on real-world impact rather than marketing claims.

The process will also be structured to avoid conflicts of interest among any of the judges, and sponsorship will have no influence on outcomes.

The process includes an initial review, scoring and moderation, final decisions, and integrity checks.

For a full outline of the process, click here.

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