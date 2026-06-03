EXCLUSIVE: National Business Motoring Awards 2026 judges revealed

Nominations are now open with awards available across 24 categories spanning individual fleet professionals, leasing companies and manufacturers.

The National Business Motoring Awards, run by Astor Media, has revealed the list of judges that will come together to choose the winners for the 2026 event.

The National Business Motoring Awards will take place on 26th November 2026 at Coombe Abbey Hotel, Coventry.

The event will together finalists, winners and industry leaders for a night of recognition, networking and celebration.

Guests will enjoy a pre-dinner drinks reception, a three-course dinner and the awards presentation, before the evening continues with post-awards entertainment and an open bar.

Nominations are now open, closing on 24th August, with awards available across 24 categories spanning individual fleet professionals, leasing companies and manufacturers.

The 25th category is the Hall of Fame, which is not open to submissions, but will be handpicked by the editorial team at Business Motoring, in partnership with the panel of judges, as a marker of outstanding contribution to the sector.

To enter the awards, click here.

The full list of judges is as follows:

Chair: Paul Hollick, Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP)

Andy Bruce, Fleet Alliance

Caroline Sandall-Mansergh, Alphabet GB

Emma Turness, Connells Group

Stewart Lightbody, Fortem Solutions

Owen Edwards, Interpath

Paul Wilson, Red Driver Training

Martyn Collins, Independent Industry Expert

Sharon Mitchell, Independent Industry Expert

Philip Nothard, Cox Automotive

Rose Butterworth, Institute of the Motor Industry (IMI)

Julie Summerell, Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP)

Naomi Nye, Drax Group

Sam Clarke, Gridserve

Wendy Swaine, Cap hpi

Sue Robinson , NFDA

The judging process was designed to be fair, independent and evidence-led, focusing on real-world impact rather than marketing claims.

The process will also be structured to avoid conflicts of interest among any of the judges, and sponsorship will have no influence on outcomes.

The process includes an initial review, scoring and moderation, final decisions, and integrity checks.

For a full outline of the process, click here.