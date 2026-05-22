EXCLUSIVE: OOONO and Astor Automotive to deliver webinar on preventing driver fine profit drain for fleets

As speeding enforcement continues to rise across the UK, fleet operators are facing increasing financial and operational pressure from driver offences, insurance hikes and compliance-related costs.

Astor Automotive has revealed the next instalment in its ongoing webinar series, this time partnering with tech firm OOONO to discover how driver behaviour such as speeding is impacting business fleets, and how to manage the impact.

The session, run by Mike Skyte, regional marketing manager (UK & Ireland) at OOONO, will deep dive into proprietary data around the cost of driver fines, the overall impact of driver behaviour on UK fleets, and how businesses can deploy preventative technology to not just avoid fines, but create safer patterns and protect employees.

As speeding enforcement continues to rise across the UK, fleet operators are facing increasing financial and operational pressure from driver offences, insurance hikes and compliance-related costs.

The webinar is free to attend, and will take place on 18th June 2026 at 3pm (BST).

Recent industry data suggests that a 30-driver fleet could lose more than £16,000 annually through fines and associated operational costs alone.

The webinar will also explore why traditional approaches such as telematics and reactive enforcement systems are no longer sufficient to prevent incidents in real time.

With a background spanning automotive publishing, national media and industry marketing, Skyte brings extensive insight into driver behaviour, enforcement trends and the evolving pressures facing UK motorists and fleet operators.

Before joining OOONO, he held senior positions at Autocar and The Daily Telegraph, specialising in automotive strategy, partnerships and audience engagement.

The webinar promises to deliver practical insight, industry data and preventative strategies for fleet operators looking to reduce risk, improve driver awareness and better manage rising operational costs.

Register now to secure your place.