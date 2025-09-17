EXCLUSIVE: SG Fleet and Ohme partner to include charger in EV payments

EV drivers can spread the cost of a charger across their rental term, while Ohme chargers will be recommended to its EV salary sacrifice customers.

SG Fleet has selected Ohme as its electric vehicle (EV) charging partner, allowing an Ohme charger to be included in the monthly rental fee for its EVs.

EV drivers can spread the cost of a charger across their rental term, while SG Fleet will recommend Ohme chargers to all of its EV salary sacrifice customers.

Since 2021, SG Fleet has reported a 400% increase in the percentage of EVs on its salary sacrifice fleet.

Peter Davenport, managing director at SG Fleet, said: “As the move to electric vehicles continues at pace, ensuring our customers have access to all the support they need for a smooth transition is key.

“Offering innovative solutions such as our bundled offer with Ohme is a crucial part of that transition.

“Ohme’s dynamic smart chargers enable solar or smart tariffs allowing SG Fleet customers to substantially reduce their charging costs.

“Our role is to keep businesses and their people moving and that means helping them make the switch to electric as seamlessly as possible.

“By including Ohme chargers in our salary sacrifice package, we’re helping to overcome one of the biggest barriers to EV adoption.”

SG Fleet offers fleet management and vehicle leasing solutions, in addition to salary sacrifice.

When charging at home on the Intelligent Octopus Go tariff, Ohme said that the average driver could cover a year’s mileage in an EV for £119, compared to £437.41 on a Standard Variable Tariff, or more than £1,000 if driving a petrol car.

Peter McDonald, director at Ohme, said: “This collaboration with SG Fleet further underlines Ohme’s commitment to the fleet sector, as more businesses and company drivers switch to EVs.

“Furthermore, SG Fleet’s bundled package for EV drivers shows the innovative thinking that it is willing to bring to the sector.

“We look forward to working with them and helping more business drivers with the e-mobility transition.”