ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/exclusive-speeding-drains-fleets-beyond-just-fine-costs-enforcement-expansion-will-compound-the-issue-ooono-webinar/

Speeding fines are an unacknowledged drain on businesses’ profits; however, this can be avoided by using the right technology, according to an Astor Automotive webinar in collaboration with OOONO.

The webinar titled ‘Speeding Fines: The Silent Profit Drain on UK businesses’, discussed the hidden costs behind speeding fines, in addition to paying the price of the fine itself.

Fleets are hit harder by consistent small fines, according to Mike Skyte, regional marketing manager at OOONO, a technology company building devices to alert drivers in real-time of speeding cameras.

In most fleets, drivers pay the fines themselves, according to Skyte; however, there are still operational costs for fleets, like the admin cost, the impact of insurance, driver downtime due to speed awareness courses, and increased compliance scrutiny.

Drivers with increased points on their licences mean that insurance costs increase. Spreading this over the entire fleet can mean a business is paying a lot more than it should for insurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

Driving is getting more difficult due to a rise in speed limits on the roads, with more 20-mile-per-hour zones and increased enforcement zones.

News Briefings Get our daily news email featuring exclusive stories, opinion and expert analysis Email address Sign up I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Business Motoring. Read our privacy notice

Fleet driver fines were up 28% in the year 2024 to 2025, and fleets were fined a total of 845,000 times during this period, with a record in 2025 of over a million fines issued.

Skyte said: “Enforcement expansion suggests continued upward pressure, and you can see early signs of that, and 2026 as well.