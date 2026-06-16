The webinar will explore the real impact of fleet driver fines, helping fleets bolster cost-competitiveness through real-time driver awareness.

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/exclusive-webinar-to-help-fleets-solve-speeding-fine-profit-drain-chance-to-win-cutting-edge-tech/

An exclusive webinar, held by Astor Automotive and OOONO, will help fleets solve the cost and operational issues caused by speeding fines.

The webinar, titled ‘Speeding Fines: The Silent Profit Drain on UK businesses’, will explore the real impact of fleet driver fines, helping fleets bolster cost-competitiveness through real-time driver awareness.

A fleet with 30 drivers could be losing over £16,000 per year to speeding fines, when considering administration, insurance and lost productivity.

OOONO warned that current approaches, namely telematics and enforcement, are failing to prevent incidents.

Speaker Mike Skyte, regional marketing manager for the UK and Ireland at OOONO will cover how the problem is compounding, with fleet driver fines up around 30% in recent years.

Skyte will speak about the factors driving enforcement growth, as well as the real impact of fines, including admin, downtime, reduced margins and compliance concerns.

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He will also take audience questions at the end of the webinar.

The webinar will be held online on 18th June at 3pm.