Executive express – BMW530e offers savings for company car drivers

As well as its on-road and on-paper credentials, the 5 Series has been designed specifically with fleet operators in mind. In the UK, the model is offered with technologies aimed at making the car cheaper and easier to run. For instance, the newly standard Parking Assistant’s range of functions has been extended with the addition of the reversing assistant, which takes control of the steering while reversing for distances of up to 50 metres.
The 530e also has a real-time projection of traffic conditions to help drivers’ plan their routes efficiently. The Drive Recorder option coupled with Parking Assistant Plus uses in-built cameras to record video footage from different points around the vehicle, before storing the recordings so they can be either watched later on the control display or exported via the USB port. These two features help fleets to avoid low-speed incidents which can be costly to repair.
Full electric range is around 30 miles, about the average in the sector, and there’s an Electric mode on the drive select that means the car will stay as an EV for as long as the battery will last.
