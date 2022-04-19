Executive express – BMW530e offers savings for company car drivers

THE BMW 5 Series Saloon is the epitome of a sporty business saloon and The 530e plug-in hybrid models combine performance and frugality to create an optimised executive car.

With a combined power output of 292hp, the 530e lives up to its sports saloon heritage yet can offer company car drivers significant financial savings – fuel consumption of up to 201.8mpg, CO2 emissions from 32g/km and BIK bandings from just 11%.

This is why the in this year’s Business Motoring Awards once more picked out the 530e as the Best Executive Car.