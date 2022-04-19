Executive express – BMW530e offers savings for company car drivers

Reading Time: < 1 minute

THE BMW 5 Series Saloon is the epitome of a sporty business saloon and The 530e plug-in hybrid models combine performance and frugality to create an optimised executive car.

With a combined power output of 292hp, the 530e lives up to its sports saloon heritage yet can offer company car drivers significant financial savings – fuel consumption of up to 201.8mpg, CO2 emissions from 32g/km and BIK bandings from just 11%.

This is why the in this year’s Business  Motoring Awards once more picked out the 530e as the Best Executive Car.

As well as its on-road and on-paper credentials, the 5 Series has been designed specifically with fleet operators in mind. In the UK, the model is offered with technologies aimed at making the car cheaper and easier to run. For instance, the newly standard Parking Assistant’s range of functions has been extended with the addition of the reversing assistant, which takes control of the steering while reversing for distances of up to 50 metres.

The 530e also has a real-time projection of traffic conditions to help drivers’ plan their routes efficiently. The Drive Recorder option coupled with Parking Assistant Plus uses in-built cameras to record video footage from different points around the vehicle, before storing the recordings so they can be either watched later on the control display or exported via the USB port. These two features help fleets to avoid low-speed incidents which can be costly to repair.

Full electric range is around 30 miles, about the average in the sector, and there’s an Electric mode on the drive select that means the car will stay as an EV  for as long as the battery will last.

 



