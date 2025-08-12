Extra MSA adds ultra-rapid chargers on A1(M), M25, A14

Extra MSA and IONITY have added 24 ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers at service stations on the A1(M), M25 and the A14.

Cobham Services at J9/10 on the M25, Peterborough Services at J17 on the A1(M) and Cambridge Services on the A14 (M11 J24) have all gained 24 350kW EV chargers.

All IONITY ultra-rapid chargers are powered by 100% renewable energy, in partnership with Octopus.

By the end of 2025, Extra MSA will add EV chargers at Baldock Services at J10 on the A1(M), Blackburn Services at J4 on the M65 and Leeds Skelton Lake at J45 on the M1.

Tom Dobson, CEO at Extra MSA Group, said: “IONITY’s 350kW ultra-fast charge points are some of the highest-powered and most economical facilities available, reflecting our commitment to investing in the best possible customer experience.

“We look forward to continuing to work with IONITY and other partners to ensure that we are leading the way in creating an EV-friendly motorway network, which meets the needs of drivers both today and in future.”

Extra MSA has surpassed the Government’s target of installing at least six EV chargers at every service station.

Andreas Atkins, country manager for the UK and Ireland at IONITY, said: “We’ve been partnered with Extra MSA for many years, leading the way in delivering the highest standard of infrastructure on some of the UK’s busiest roads.

“Increasing to 24 350kW chargers at Cambridge, Cobham and Peterborough shows the demand for more sustainable travel, and aligns with our commitment to more than double the number of publicly available stations and charging points in the UK for the third consecutive year.

“By continuing to expand our ultra-rapid charging infrastructure at key locations across the UK, EV drivers can feel assured they’ll have access to convenient, reliable, affordable power to fuel their electric travel across Europe, all powered by 100% renewable energy.”