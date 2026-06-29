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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/extra-msa-expands-ultra-rapid-ev-charging-hub-at-leeds-skelton-lake/

Extra MSA and electric vehicle charging operator IONITY have expanded their ultra-rapid charging facilities at Leeds Skelton Lake Services, adding 10 new charging bays and increasing the total number of chargers at the site to 16.

Located at Junction 45 of the M1, the chargers are capable of delivering up to 400kW, allowing compatible electric vehicles to add more than 100 miles of range in less than 10 minutes. The installation forms part of the companies’ wider partnership to increase high-power charging infrastructure across Extra MSA’s motorway service network.

The latest expansion follows similar installations at Extra MSA sites in Cambridge, Cobham, Peterborough, Blackburn and Baldock, where a combined total of 24 400kW IONITY charge points are available. Extra MSA said its partnerships with IONITY and GRIDSERVE have helped establish its motorway service areas as major charging destinations for EV drivers.

Tom Dobson, chief executive at Extra MSA Group, said: “We’re proud to continue collaborating with IONITY to deliver high-quality, world-class EV chargers that meet changing customer demand, making their lives easier while helping to decarbonise the road network.

“As one of the leading EV charging operators across Europe, IONITY provides reliable EV facilities which remain a fundamental pillar in helping us meet our net zero goals and make our operations more sustainable.”

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IONITY’s network is powered by 100% renewable electricity through its partnership with Octopus and now operates more than 860 charging stations with 6,150 chargers across 24 European countries. The company said the expansion supports growing demand for convenient, high-speed charging facilities along major transport routes.

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Andreas Atkins, country manager UK and Ireland at IONITY, said: “To keep the UK’s EV revolution rolling, it’s not enough to provide charging points alone. Drivers want effortless, convenient experiences that allow them to recharge themselves as well as their vehicles. Something as simple as a quiet place to drink your favourite coffee can transform the experience of waiting for your vehicle to charge.

“Partnership with a brand like Extra is so important if we’re to deliver that kind of experience. Our collective expertise is a valuable contribution to the EV rollout — particularly in areas like Leeds, where there’s been a longstanding commitment from local authorities to reach Net Zero by 2030. Making those sustainable facilities as enjoyable as possible is key.”