Extra MSA installs 810 solar panels at Cobham Services

The solar panels are estimated to generate up to 305,159kWh of energy annually, saving £75,000 per year on electricity costs.

Extra MSA has installed 810 solar panels at Cobham Services, between junction 9 and junction 10 on the M25.

It will cut the use of grid-supplied energy by 24%, while 96% of the energy generated by the solar panels will be used by Cobham Services.

The solar panels were installed by Spirit Energy.

Micheal Grantham, environmental, social and guidance (ESG) manager at Extra MSA, said: “Investing in low-carbon solutions across our portfolio is central to our sustainability commitment.

“Partnering with Spirit Energy enabled us to deliver a system of this scale on a complex roof structure, overcoming the challenges that typically hinder large-scale installations.

“The cost savings we’re delivering will also allow us to reinvest back into our people and customers, whether through enhanced amenities, improved customer experience, or support for our teams.

“We’re proud to be setting a precedent for the motorway service sector and look forward to continuing our progress toward a greener, more sustainable future.”

Six additional ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) chargers were recently installed at Cobham Services, bringing the total to 24, all of which are powered exclusively by renewable energy.

Tok Charles, technical design engineer at Spirit Energy, said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Extra MSA on one of the largest solar installations at a UK motorway service area.

“Cobham is a high-demand, high-profile site, and this project demonstrates how the adoption of renewable technologies can make a significant difference in such environments.

“Extra’s proactive approach sets a new benchmark for the sector, proving that sustainable solutions can deliver for businesses, their customers, and the planet.

“As an established specialist with over 15 years of experience installing solar and battery storage systems, Spirit Energy brings 100% in-house technical expertise, rigorous design standards, and full commitment to customer care.”