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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/failure-to-act-on-telematics-data-could-undermine-fleet-compliance-fleetcheck-warns/

FleetCheck has warned that fleets failing to identify and act on key safety information generated by telematics systems could undermine their compliance and increase the risk of prosecution.

The fleet software specialist said individual incidents and emerging safety trends requiring intervention could go unnoticed amid the volume of data generated by telematics systems.

Peter Golding, CEO at FleetCheck, said: “This is not a criticism of telematics businesses. We partner with several, and the data they generate plays a central role in modern fleet management.

“Rather, we are highlighting an error we see more and more often – fleets buy telematics systems thinking they will automatically ensure compliance.

“Some don’t fully understand the product they have bought or how it fits into risk management best practice.”

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Golding said telematics data should be interpreted within a wider compliance framework, with fleets monitoring key metrics against their risk management policies.

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He also highlighted the importance of compliance processes that fall outside the capabilities of telematics systems, including vehicle walkaround inspections and scheduled driving licence checks.

Golding said: “Telematics can produce a whole range of essential compliance data, but that information needs to be interpreted and crucial metrics measured against your risk management policy, using fleet software or other tools.