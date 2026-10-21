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FairFuelUK calls for duty cut as inflation hits 3.5%

Rising petrol and diesel prices place additional pressure on businesses, particularly those reliant on commercial vehicles.

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FairFuelUK has called on the Government to cut Fuel Duty and introduce stronger controls on pump prices after inflation reached 3.5%, with transport costs contributing to the increase.

The campaign group said rising petrol and diesel prices were placing additional pressure on businesses, particularly those reliant on commercial vehicles, with higher transport costs feeding through to consumer prices.

Citing the latest Office for National Statistics (ONS) figures, FairFuelUK argued that motor fuels were a major contributor to inflationary pressures, and that successive Governments had failed to recognise the wider economic impact of high fuel costs.

Howard Cox, founder of FairFuelUK, said: “This inflation spike was not unavoidable. It was predictable, preventable and made worse by years of political complacency over transport costs.

“When diesel prices surge, inflation follows. Trucks, vans and commercial vehicles are the backbone of the British economy. When the Government allows fuel costs to spiral while continuing to treat motorists as cash cows, every household pays the price.

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“The ONS has confirmed what FairFuelUK has warned about for years. Motor fuels are once again driving inflation higher. Ministers should stop acting surprised.”

FairFuelUK has proposed a series of measures aimed at reducing transport costs and easing inflationary pressures, including an immediate reduction in fuel duty and a commitment to freeze the tax for the remainder of the Parliament.

The group also wants stronger enforcement powers for PumpWatch to ensure reductions in wholesale fuel prices are passed on to motorists and businesses.

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It has called for a fair fuel pricing mechanism to address delays between falling wholesale costs and reductions at the pumps, alongside additional support for the freight, haulage and logistics sectors.

According to FairFuelUK, reducing operating costs for commercial transport businesses could help limit price increases across supply chains and support wider economic growth.

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The campaign also highlighted the impact of fuel costs on smaller businesses, citing its recent polling of thousands of firms, which it said revealed widespread concerns about profitability, cashflow and business survival.

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For transport-dependent businesses, the group warned that rising diesel costs could result in squeezed margins, reduced investment and higher prices for customers.

Cox added: “For seventeen years FairFuelUK has argued that fuel prices are not just a driver issue. They are an inflation issue, a business issue and a growth issue.

“Governments obsess about treating inflation after it appears. We focus on preventing it in the first place.

“If ministers genuinely want to help families struggling with the cost of living, support small businesses, and encourage economic growth, they should start where inflation is hitting hardest: at the pump.”

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