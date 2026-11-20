FairFuelUK calls for ‘EU reset’ on 2030 ICE ban
Howard Cox said: "Andy Burnham says he wants a reset with Europe. Then let's have some of Europe's emerging pragmatism too."
FairFuelUK has called on Prime Minister Andy Burnham to include a rethink of the 2030 ban on the sale of new internal combustion (ICE) cars, under the ZEV Mandate, in his ‘EU reset’.
ICE car sales are set to end in the UK from 2030, while the EU requires 90% of all cars sold in 2035 to be electric.
It also allows the sale of hybrids and ICE cars beyond 2035.
Between 2030 and 2035, the UK will also allow hybrids and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) to be sold.
Howard Cox, founder of FairFuelUK, said that aligning the ICE ban with is an obvious place to demonstrate a reset with the EU.
He said: “Europe is rethinking the rigidity of 2035, yet Britain is still pursuing an earlier 2030 deadline for new pure petrol and diesel cars. Why?
“If Andy Burnham genuinely wants a pragmatic reset with Europe, here is an obvious place to demonstrate it.
“The European Commission itself has proposed allowing ICE technologies to continue playing a role beyond 2035, subject to much tougher emissions requirements and compensation mechanisms. Y
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“Yet British motorists face an earlier deadline.
“This isn’t about being anti-electric vehicle (EV). EVs will be an important part of our transport future.
“It is about consumer choice, affordability, industrial competitiveness and allowing technology to develop instead of politicians trying to dictate the market years in advance.”
“If Europe has the courage to question 2035, Britain should have the courage to question 2030.
“Let’s be absolutely clear. FairFuelUK is not claiming that the EU has moved its deadline to 2040. It hasn’t.
“Something potentially much more significant is happening. Europe is debating whether an absolute 100% requirement from 2035 remains the right policy.”
“Britain should therefore ask exactly the same question about 2030.
“Why should our motorists, small businesses and automotive industry be pushed towards an earlier deadline when policymakers in Europe are debating greater flexibility?
“Give consumers choice. Give manufacturers certainty. Encourage cleaner technologies. But don’t pretend an arbitrary date set by politicians is the only possible route to lower emissions.
“Andy Burnham says he wants a reset with Europe. Then let’s have some of Europe’s emerging pragmatism too.
“We can support cleaner transport without denying motorists choice or putting British industry under unnecessary pressure.
“So my challenge to the Prime Minister is simple: reset 2030. You cannot preach pragmatism in Brussels while imposing an earlier automotive deadline on British drivers at home.”