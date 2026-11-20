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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/fairfueluk-calls-for-eu-reset-on-2030-ice-ban/

FairFuelUK has called on Prime Minister Andy Burnham to include a rethink of the 2030 ban on the sale of new internal combustion (ICE) cars, under the ZEV Mandate, in his ‘EU reset’.

ICE car sales are set to end in the UK from 2030, while the EU requires 90% of all cars sold in 2035 to be electric.

It also allows the sale of hybrids and ICE cars beyond 2035.

Between 2030 and 2035, the UK will also allow hybrids and plug-in hybrids (PHEVs) to be sold.

Howard Cox, founder of FairFuelUK, said that aligning the ICE ban with is an obvious place to demonstrate a reset with the EU.

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He said: “Europe is rethinking the rigidity of 2035, yet Britain is still pursuing an earlier 2030 deadline for new pure petrol and diesel cars. Why?

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“If Andy Burnham genuinely wants a pragmatic reset with Europe, here is an obvious place to demonstrate it.

“The European Commission itself has proposed allowing ICE technologies to continue playing a role beyond 2035, subject to much tougher emissions requirements and compensation mechanisms. Y