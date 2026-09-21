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FairFuelUK calls for fuel duty cut as retailer margins rise while motorists “hammered”

Higher margins mean motorists are paying around £10 more for a petrol fill-up and £15 more for diesel compared with pre-2021 margin levels.

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FairFuelUK has called for an immediate cut in fuel duty in the 28th October Budget, claiming fuel retailer margins have risen substantially since 2021 while motorists face higher pump prices.

Analysis by the campaign group found petrol margins, after removing duty and VAT, increased from 3% in 2021 to 18% in 2026, while diesel margins rose from 3% to 20% over the same period.

FairFuelUK said margins before 2021 ranged between -10% and 3% for both fuels, while diesel margins have remained higher than petrol every year since 2022.

The group also argued that movements in crude oil prices do not fully account for the increase.

Its analysis found that Brent crude prices fell 16.9% in 2023 and 2.9% in 2024, and remain 20% below their 2022 peak.

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FairFuelUK estimated that higher margins mean motorists are paying around £10 more for a petrol fill-up and £15 more for diesel compared with pre-2021 margin levels.

It also estimated that the Treasury has received an additional £1.35bn in VAT during the Middle East crisis as a result of higher pump prices.

Ahead of the Budget, FairFuelUK has called for a cut in fuel duty, or at minimum, a freeze for the lifetime of the Parliament.

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It also called for mandatory wholesale-to-pump price transparency, weekly publication of net-of-tax retailer margins and a new Pump Price Watchdog with enforcement powers.

The campaign group additionally demanded a renewed Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation into diesel margins, which its analysis found remain significantly higher than those for petrol.

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Howard Cox, founder of FairFuelUK, said: “This Government needs to wake up. Drivers are being hammered by shameless, unchecked profiteering at the pumps, and the Treasury is quietly pocketing a VAT windfall from every inflated litre.

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“Retail margins have doubled since 2021 while oil prices have fallen — it’s daylight robbery.”

“During the Middle East crisis, more than 40 countries stepped in to help their drivers. They cut taxes, capped margins, enforced transparency. The UK did absolutely nothing. Instead, motorists were left exposed while the Treasury cashed in.”

“On 28 October, the Chancellor must deliver an immediate cut in fuel duty, or at the very least guarantee a freeze for the lifetime of this Parliament. Anything less is a betrayal of every motorist, every small business and every haulier trying to stay afloat.”

“We also need mandatory wholesale-to-pump transparency at every forecourt, a Pump Price Watchdog with real enforcement powers, weekly publication of net-of-tax margins, and a full CMA investigation into diesel margin inflation.

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“Without these measures, profiteering will continue unchecked.”

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